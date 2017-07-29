Battle will begin training camp on the Active/Non-Football Injury list due to a hamstring issue, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.

Battle reportedly tweaked his hamstring while training. It can be hard to narrow down a timetable with those types of injuries. The 24-year-old will need as much time on the field as possible during training camp in order to earn a spot on the final roster.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories