The Chiefs selected Pacheco in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 251st overall.

Pacheco might be a mere seventh-round pick, but don't count him out. He was one of the most athletic running backs at the combine, boasting a 4.37-second 40 at a sturdy 5-foot-10, 216 pounds, and he runs with a noticeable motor on tape. His production at Rutgers was quite bad, but it's worth considering an exemption in his case given how dysfunctional the offensive line and quarterbacks were on that team. The odds are not in Pacheco's favor as a seventh-round pick and he's well behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Ronald Jones, but just keep an eye on him.