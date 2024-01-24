Pacheco isn't practicing Wednesday due to a toe injury, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

Pacheco has operated as a pillar of Kansas City's offense for both of the team's playoff victories so far, totaling 39 carries for 186 yards (4.8 YPC) and two touchdowns between the two contests. Given his heavy usage of late the Chiefs may simply be giving Pacheco an opportunity to rest up and get fully ready for Sunday's AFC Championship Game in Baltimore. Clyde Edwards-Helaire and La'Mical Perine will stand to handle increased practice reps Wednesday in Pacheco's stead.