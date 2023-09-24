Pacheco (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Bears.

After missing Wednesday's practice Pacheco logged limited sessions Thursday and Friday, and he'll give it a go Sunday. In the absence of any in-game setbacks, Pacheco should continue to pace the Chiefs' backfield in Week 3, with Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon available to handle complementary/change-of-pace work. Through the first two games of the season, Pacheco has recorded 20 carries for 93 yards and a TD and has caught five of his six targets for 31 yards. In that that span, Edwards-Helaire and McKinnon have combined for eight carries and seven catches.