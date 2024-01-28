Pacheco (toe/ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Ravens.

After being held out of practice both Wednesday and Thursday, Pacheco was able to log a limited session Friday and approached Sunday's contest officially listed as questionable. With his active status confirmed, Pacheco is on track to continue to pace the Chiefs' backfield versus Baltimore in the absence of any in-game setbacks, with Clyde Edwards-Helaire available to mix in and La'Mical Perine in reserve. During Kansas City's divisional-round win over the Bills last weekend, Pacheco was on the field for 72 percent of his team's snaps on offense, en route to rushing 15 times for 97 yards and a touchdown, while catching his lone target for 14 yards.