Pacheco (hand/shoulder) participated in Wednesday's practice, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
Per Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com, Pacheco appeared to be a full participant in the session, though the running back was wearing a yellow (no contact) jersey. Still, Pacheco's presence on the field Wednesday bodes well for both his training camp status and regular-season availability.
