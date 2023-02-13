Pacheco carried the ball 15 times for 76 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-35 Super Bowl win over the Eagles.

Pacheco dominated work out of the Chiefs' backfield, out-carrying Jerick McKinnon 15-4. He was productive with the work, highlighted by a long gain of 24 yards and also a one-yard touchdown plunge midway through the third quarter. After a surprisingly impressive rookie season during which he posted 830 rushing yards and five touchdowns across 17 regular-season games, Pacheco is likely to factor heavily into Kansas City's offensive plans in 2023.