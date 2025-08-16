Pacheco had one reception for 22 yards and did not record a rushing attempt in Friday's preseason loss to the Seahawks.

Pacheco came out with the first-team offense and was limited to just one touch for the second consecutive preseason tilt. The 26-year-old has little to prove heading into the regular season, but he still fought for 22 yards on his only target Friday. Expect Pacheco to be limited once again in Kansas City's final exhibition contest against Chicago next Friday.