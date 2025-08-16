Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Big gain on only touch Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pacheco had one reception for 22 yards and did not record a rushing attempt in Friday's preseason loss to the Seahawks.
Pacheco came out with the first-team offense and was limited to just one touch for the second consecutive preseason tilt. The 26-year-old has little to prove heading into the regular season, but he still fought for 22 yards on his only target Friday. Expect Pacheco to be limited once again in Kansas City's final exhibition contest against Chicago next Friday.
More News
-
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Logs one carry in preseason loss•
-
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Adds weight, looking healthy•
-
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Starts, but produces little Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Outplayed by Hunt again•
-
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Struggles with six touches•
-
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Good to go for divisional round•