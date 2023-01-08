Pacheco rushed the ball eight times for 64 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 31-13 win over the Raiders.
Pacheco paced the Chiefs in rushing yards, primarily thanks to a 31-yard scamper early in the fourth quarter. He also tallied his fifth rushing touchdown of the season on a one-yard plunge to cap the same offensive possession. Pacheco ends his rookie season having racked up 170 rushing attempts and 830 yards, though it remains to be seen how much he is trusted by the team during the postseason.
More News
-
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Finds end zone in win•
-
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Racks up 90 yards on 15 touches•
-
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Totals 97 scrimmage yards in OT win•
-
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Just short of century mark Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Finds end zone again Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Strong showing against Rams•