Pacheco rushed the ball eight times for 64 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 31-13 win over the Raiders.

Pacheco paced the Chiefs in rushing yards, primarily thanks to a 31-yard scamper early in the fourth quarter. He also tallied his fifth rushing touchdown of the season on a one-yard plunge to cap the same offensive possession. Pacheco ends his rookie season having racked up 170 rushing attempts and 830 yards, though it remains to be seen how much he is trusted by the team during the postseason.