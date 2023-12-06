Pacheco will be held out Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder contusion, Sports Radio 810 WHB reports.

It's not an injury that typically would result in missed games, but fantasy managers should nonetheless track Pacheco's practice participation throughout the week. He took on a larger role on passing downs with Jerick McKinnon (groin) out the past two games, though Pacheco's final snap share (70 percent) in a loss to the Packers this past Sunday was impacted by a fourth-quarter ejection for throwing a punch. It was still his second-largest snap share of the season -- behind 78 percent from the previous week's win over Las Vegas -- and he finished the night with a 21 touches for 123 yards and a TD. The Chiefs will face the Bills in a late-afternoon matchup this Sunday, kicking off at 4:25 ET.