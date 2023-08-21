Pacheco (shoulder) is present for Monday's practice in a red jersey, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Pacheco has shed his non-contact jersey for the first time in training camp, and coach Andy Reid said "there's a chance" he suits up for his preseason debut in Saturday's exhibition finale against the Browns, per Nate Taylor of The Athletic. The Chiefs had long listed Aug. 20 as Pacheco's target date for contact clearance, so he remains right on track in his recovery. As such, it looks like the second-year pro is still on track for Week 1.