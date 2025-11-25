Head coach Andy Reid confirmed Tuesday that Pacheco (knee) will play in the Chiefs' Thanksgiving Day game in Dallas, Nate Taylor of ESPN.com reports.

Pacheco has been sidelined for the past four weeks and has missed three games while recovering from an MCL sprain, but he's in the clear to return to the lineup after being listed as a full participant on Kansas City's first two Week 13 practice reports. The 26-year-old had played at least 50 percent of the Chiefs' offensive snaps in seven of his first eight appearances prior to getting hurt, but he may have to settle for a lesser role upon his return, at least initially. Kareem Hunt filled in acceptably as Kansas City's lead back over the past three games with three rushing touchdowns to go with 247 yards from scrimmage on 59 touches, and he could end up handling the brunt of the work again Thursday if the Chiefs want to ease Pacheco back in from the knee injury.