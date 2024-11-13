The Chiefs designated Pacheco (fibula) for return from injured reserve Tuesday.

Pacheco, who was placed on IR on Sept. 18, will resume practicing with the Chiefs when the team begins Week 11 prep Wednesday. He has been eying a late-November return from a fractured fibula, so the running back may not be pushed to return to the lineup this Sunday in Buffalo. The Chiefs will have a 21-day window to evaluate Pacheco, which may make a return Week 12 at Carolina or Week 13 versus the Raiders more realistic. Kareem Hunt has been serving as the Chiefs' lead back during Pacheco's absence, but Hunt would likely move into more of a secondary role once Pacheco is deemed fully healthy.