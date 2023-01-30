Pacheco rushed 10 times for 26 yards and secured five of six targets for 59 yards during the Chiefs' 23-20 win over the Bengals in Sunday's AFC Championship Game. He also returned two kickoffs for 45 yards.

Pacheco, who did an excellent job breaking tackles and getting to the second level throughout his rookie season, somewhat surprisingly found running room at a premium throughout Sunday's game, although he did have a 10-yard first-quarter touchdown run nullified due to offensive holding. However, with the Chiefs' wideout depth chart suffering some serious in-game attrition thanks to injuries to JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), Mecole Hardman (pelvis) and Kadarius Toney (ankle), Pacheco recorded his highest reception, receiving yardage and target totals as a pro yet. The Rutgers product showed off some of the same penchant for getting past first contact as a pass catcher, and depending on the health of the aforementioned wideouts and backfield mate Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle, IR), Pacheco could be in for another busy day in the Super Bowl LVII matchup against the Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 12.