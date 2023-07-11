Pacheco (hand/shoulder) may not be cleared for the start of training camp, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Pacheco played through a broken hand and torn labrum in the Super Bowl, then had surgeries on both injuries in the weeks following the big game. He subsequently missed spring practices and may now miss time at the start of training camp, but there hasn't been any indication of pessimism about his Week 1 availability. Once he's healthy, the 2022 seventh-round pick seemingly will face less-than-stellar competition for early down snaps, as the K.C. backfield otherwise consists of Jerick McKinnon, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, La'Mical Perine and Deneric Prince -- a quartet that accounted for 593 NFL rushing yards last season. There was some spring buzz around Price, an undrafted rookie, while Edwards-Helaire looms as a dark-horse rebound candidate in the fourth and final season of his contract.