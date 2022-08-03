Pacheco will enter the preseason as Kansas City's top kick returner, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.
It's good news for his fantasy outlook in the sense that it improves Pacheco's odds of overcoming his first challenge -- earning a spot on the Week 1 roster. He's of more interest than a typical seventh-round pick, having landed in a top offense after running a 4.37-second 40-yard dash at 216 pounds. Pacheco's college production was far less impressive, never going beyond 812 total yards in a season, but that's largely on account of playing for overmatched teams at Rutgers, where Pacheco won 11 games (and lost 35) in four seasons. He'll have a much better setup in Kansas City if he can eventually find his way onto the field. For now, he's working behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon, Ronald Jones and Derrick Gore in practice, though Gore in particular appears vulnerable to challenge.