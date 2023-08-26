Pacheco (shoulder) is in uniform ahead of Saturday's preseason finale against the Browns, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com and Adam Teicher of ESPN.com report.

It remains to be seen how much, if any, action Pacheco sees Saturday, but Derrick suggests that the running back could see a few touches. Either way, it appears as though Pacheco is on track to be available for Week 1 action, barring any setbacks.