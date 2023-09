Pacheco (hamstring) won't practice Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star, coach Andy Reid noted that Pacheco is not dealing with a hamstring tear, with the running back falling into the day-to-day category ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears. If Pacheco winds up out of limited at all this weekend, Jerick McKinnon and Clyde Edwards-Helaire are available to absorb added backfield touches in Week 3.