Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Dealing with MCL sprain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pacheco is considered week-to-week due to a right MCL sprain that he suffered during Monday's 28-7 win against the Commanders, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The injury undoubtedly stems from the hit to the side of his right knee that he took in fourth quarter, but it happened late enough that the Chiefs never touched on its nature. He ended up pacing the team in rushing yards (58), which was a season-high marks for the fourth-year pro. Assuming Pacheco actually misses some time, Kareem Hunt is lined up to lead Kansas City's backfield, while Brashard Smith and even Elijah Mitchell are candidates to be regulars in the offense.
