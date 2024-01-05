The Chiefs list Pacheco (quadricep/shoulder) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

After his pair of injuries kept him from practicing Wednesday, Pacheco was able to return to the field as a limited participant for the Chiefs' final two sessions of Week 18. The running back looks to be reasonably healthy after logging his heftiest workload of the season -- 18 carries for 130 yards, seven catches for 35 yards and a touchdown on a 92 percent snap share -- in the Chiefs' Week 17 win over the Bengals, but don't expect Pacheco to be nearly as involved this Sunday. The Chiefs are locked into the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs and already plan to hold out numerous key players for rest or minor injuries, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle). Even if Pacheco avoids the inactive list ahead of the game's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, he may play only limited snaps while the Chiefs look to preserve their lead back's health in advance of the wild-card round. Reserves Clyde Edwards-Helaire and La'Mical Perine may be better bets to lead Kansas City running backs in snaps and touches in Week 18.