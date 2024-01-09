Pacheco didn't take the field during Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Chargers.

Pacheco wasn't listed among the inactives for the regular-season finale, but he may as well have been. He didn't take the field for a snap after both DNPs and limited practice sessions leading up to the contest. He essentially joined many of the starters sitting out Sunday's contest, with the Chiefs having already claimed the No. 3 seed in the AFC, regardless of the outcome of their game. The 24-year-old running back should reclaim the team's top spot on the running back depth chart heading into the wild-card round, where he'll square off against a Dolphins defense yielding just 97.1 rushing yards per game, seventh-fewest in the NFL.