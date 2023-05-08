Head coach Andy Reid said Monday that Pacheco is doing well after offseason surgeries to repair a broken bone in his hand and a torn labrum, but the running back doesn't have a return timeline yet, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Pacheco played through the injuries during the 2022 campaign and didn't miss a game, totaling 1,027 rushing yards and six touchdowns across 20 matchups (including the postseason). His availability during OTAs and other offseason workouts should provide further clarity on his rehab process and may provide a potential return timeline.