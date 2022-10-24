Pacheco rushed eight times for 43 yards in Sunday's 44-23 win over San Francisco. He was not targeted in the passing game.

Pacheco got the start over Clyde Edwards-Helaire (6-32-1) as previously reported, but it ended up being more of a committee approach with four non-QB Chiefs receiving two or more carries. The electric rookie actually finished with more carries in two previous games as a backup this season than he did in his first career start. The 23-year-old would need to see more than eight touches to become a reliable fantasy asset, but he should be rostered -- even with Kansas City's upcoming bye week -- after being named the starter on a potent offense. Pacheco and the Chiefs will take on the Titans on Nov. 6 in Week 9.