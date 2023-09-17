Pacheco rushed 12 times for 70 yards and caught one of two targets for no gain in Sunday's 17-9 win over Jacksonville.

Kansas City's other running backs combined for minus-2 rushing yards, so Pacheco is the team's clear-cut top option on the ground, but he was a non-factor as a receiver after catching all four of his targets for 31 yards in Week 1. The Chiefs are averaging only 19.0 PPG after scoring a league-best 29.2 PPG in 2022. Pacheco's opportunities to score should increase once Kansas City's offense gets going, and a Week 3 visit from the 0-2 Bears presents a golden opportunity for that to happen.