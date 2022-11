Pacheco rushed 16 times for 82 yards in the Chiefs' 27-17 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

The rookie put together a solid effort overall with a career-high carry total, setting a new high-water mark in rushing yardage in the process. Pacheco has now produced over 60 rushing yards on all three occasions in which he's logged double-digit attempts, but typically, head coach Andy Reid doesn't give his ground attack as much attention as it received Sunday.