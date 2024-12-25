Pacheco was forced out of Wednesday's game against the Steelers due to a rib injury.
Prior to his exit from the contest, Pacheco carried six times for 18 yards. In Pacheco's absence, Kareem Hunt figures to see added touches in a Kansas City backfield that also includes Samaje Perine and Carson Steele.
