Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Monday that Pacheco (ribs) will "be available playoff-wise" but will be held back in practice this week, Charles Goldman of AtoZSports.com reports.

Pacheco hurt his ribs in Wednesday's Christmas Day win over Pittsburgh, and it would be a major surprise if he suits up in Week 18 versus Denver with Kansas City already having locked up the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC. The positive news on Pacheco is that he appears to be in no danger of missing any time in the postseason, and he'll have an extra week to recover from what Reid described as "tender" ribs with the Chiefs penciled in for a first-round bye. Kansas City may opt to rest starters beyond Pacheco on Sunday against the Broncos, and it wouldn't be surprising if the team gives Kareem Hunt the day off as well, which would put Samaje Perine and Carson Steele in position to lead the backfield in the regular-season finale.