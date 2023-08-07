GM Brett Veach expects both Pacheco (hand/shoulder) and WR Kadarius Toney (knee) to be available for the Chiefs' regular season opener against the Lions, Adam Teicher of ESPN reports.

"Organizationally, we feel pretty good those guys will be ready to play, barring no setbacks,'' Veach noted of the banged up duo. "I think we're in a good place with both of those guys.'' Pacheco, who underwent offseason surgeries on his hand and shoulder, has been a limited practice participant during training camp and to date hasn't be cleared for contact. Once he's fully up to speed, Pacheco figures to work as the Chiefs' lead back, but returnees Jerick McKinnon and Clyde Edwards-Helaire are also candidates to see their share of backfield touches for the team, while UDFA Deneric Prince continues to make a case to secure a depth role ahead of Week 1.