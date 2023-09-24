Pacheco (hamstring) is expected to suit up Sunday versus Chicago, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Pacheco is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's contest and was at one point considered a game-time decision, but it looks like he's on track to take on the Bears. Expect official confirmation on Pacheco's status when the Chiefs' inactive list is released roughly 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. If indeed active, Pacheco could benefit from a favorable game script against a Chicago defense allowing 32.5 points per game.