Pacheco (toe/ankle) is expected to play in Sunday's matchup with the Ravens, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Pacheco drew a questionable designation due to both a toe and ankle injury, but it looks like he is trending toward playing Sunday. He was a non-participant in practice for consecutive days to start the week before logging a limited session Friday. It remains to be seen if he will see a full workload if he indeed gets the green light. Clyde Edwards-Helaire would be the primary beneficiary should Pacheco be limited in any way.