Coach Andy Reid said Monday that he expects Pacheco (shoulder) to play the following Monday against the Raiders barring a setback, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

Reid revealed that Pacheco was medically cleared to play in this past Sunday's 27-17 win over the Patriots, but the team took a cautious approach and kept the starting running back out. Pacheco's likely to return from a two-game absence on Christmas, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him fully participating in practice as the Chiefs begin preparing for their Week 16 tilt.