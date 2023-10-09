Pacheco carried the ball 16 times for 55 yards and a touchdown and caught his only target for nine yards in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Vikings.

The second-year RB got into the end zone for the third straight game, opening the scoring exactly five minutes into the first quarter with a one-yard TD plunge. Pacheco has seized firm control of the top job in the Kansas City backfield with 302 rushing yards, three TDs and 4.8 yards per carry over the last four contests, and he could break out in Week 6 against a Broncos run defense that just surrendered 177 yards to the Jets' Breece Hall -- only the second-highest rushing total Denver's given up to a running back in 2023.