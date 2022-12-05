Pacheco carried the ball 14 times for 66 yards and a touchdown and caught both his targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Bengals.

It was another strong showing for the rookie, who has racked up 324 rushing yards and two TDs over the last four games since taking over the top spot in the Kansas City backfield. Pacheco will never be a focal point of an offense with Patrick Mahomes under center, but he's providing solid fantasy value heading into a Week 14 clash with the Broncos.