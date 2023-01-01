Pacheco rushed nine times for 31 yards and a touchdown and brought in both targets for 18 yards in the Chiefs' 27-24 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

Pacheco's five-yard touchdown rush just before the halfway point of the first quarter opened the scoring on the day. The rookie's trip to the end zone was his first since Week 13, although his carries were his fewest since Week 9. Fantasy managers holding Pacheco on Week 18 fantasy championship rosters will hope for a larger rushing workload in a road matchup against the vulnerable Raiders defense in Kansas City's regular-season finale, in which they'll still be aiming for the top seed in the AFC.