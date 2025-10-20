Pacheco rushed the ball 15 times for 57 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-0 win over the Raiders. He added one reception on two targets for minus-three yards.

Pacheco logged a season high in both rush attempts and yards on the ground. He still wasn't particularly efficient, though he did manage at three rushes of seven yards -- one of which went for his first touchdown of the season. Kareem Hunt was beat up during the game, which could have propped up Pacheco's volume. While Hunt was able to return, it will be worth monitoring his status for a Week 8 matchup against the Commanders, as Pacheco could be in for a larger workload.