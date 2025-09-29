Pacheco rushed the ball seven times for 35 yards in Sunday's 37-20 win over the Ravens. He added two receptions on three targets for eight yards and a touchdown.

Kareem Hunt worked as the clear lead back in the game, though he averaged an abysmal 2.6 yards per attempt. Pacheco took advantage, logging a long rush of 12 yards while also finding the end zone for the first time in 2025 with an eight-yard touchdown catch late in the second quarter. Pacheco will be difficult to trust so long as he's splitting opportunity with Hunt, but he's showcased improved efficiency and volume in the last two games.