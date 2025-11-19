Pacheco (knee) was a full participant Wednesday in his return to practice.

He thus appears ready to return for Sunday's matchup with Indianapolis, after missing the past two games due to a knee sprain. Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports that Pacheco had a large brace over his right leg/knee during Wednesday's practice, but it apparently didn't stop the running back from being a full participant. Kareem Hunt and Brashard Smith still figure to have roles, with Pacheco typically limited to fewer than 15 touches even when he's starting and working as the lead runner.