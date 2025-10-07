Pacheco carried the ball seven times for 36 yards while adding three receptions for 20 yards in Monday's 31-28 loss to the Jaguars.

Pacheco excelled on a per-carry basis (5.1 YPC) while garnering the most targets out of the backfield for Kansas City on Monday. That's where the good news ends, as fellow RB Kareem Hunt found the end zone twice on his seven rushing attempts in the loss. Pacheco's fantasy value continues to be doused by the presence of his veteran teammate in an even timeshare, a scenario that should continue repeating itself against the Lions on Sunday.