Pacheco rushed four times for eight yards and caught both of his targets for 16 yards in Saturday's 24-14 preseason win over Washington.

Pacheco played the second drive alongside Patrick Mahomes after Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon both mixed in on the first. The rookie also had one kickoff return for 26 yards and was the only player to attempt a kickoff return for Kansas City. Pacheco's ability to contribute on special teams is one of the traits that seems to have propelled him ahead of Ronald Jones on the depth chart, as Jones didn't touch the ball until the third quarter.