One day after coach Andy Reid indicated that Pacheco (hand/shoulder) was a candidate to start training camp on the PUP list, the running back worked out with Kansas City's quarterbacks and rookies during Wednesday's practice, Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star reports.

The report notes that Pacheco, who led the Chiefs with 830 rushing yards last season, participated in much of Wednesday's session while sporting a yellow non-contact jersey and didn't work in 7-on-7 drills. Per Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com, it seems likely that the team will limit Pacheco early on in training camp, but barring any setbacks, the 24-year-old will have an opportunity this summer to cement his status as the top option in a Kansas City backfield that also includes Jerick McKinnon, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, La'Mical Perine and Deneric Prince.