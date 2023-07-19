Pacheco (hand/shoulder) worked out with Kansas City's quarterbacks and rookies Wednesday, Jesse Newell of The Kansas City Star reports.

Pacheco was on the field one day after head coach Andy Reid suggested that the second-year running back was a candidate to start training camp on the PUP list. According to Newell, Pacheco, who led the Chiefs with 830 rushing yards as a rookie, didn't mix into 7-on-7 drills and participated in much of Wednesday's session while sporting a yellow non-contact jersey. Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com notes that the team will limit Pacheco early on in training camp, but barring any setbacks, the 24-year-old will have an opportunity this summer to cement his status as the top option in a Kansas City backfield that also includes Jerick McKinnon, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, La'Mical Perine and Deneric Prince.