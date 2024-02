Pacheco (ankle/toe) appears to be practicing Thursday, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Pacheco was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, but there isn't any real concern about the running back's availability for the Super Bowl after he played through the same toe and ankle injuries in a 17-10 win over the Ravens this past Sunday. In the process, Pacheco took 80 percent of Kansas City's snaps on offense and accounted for 28 of the team's 31 backfield touches.