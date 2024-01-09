Pacheco (shoulder) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice.

Though Pacheco was active for this past Sunday's 13-12 win over the Chargers, he didn't put in a full practice in advance of the contest and ultimately didn't play any snaps in the regular-season finale. Since the Chiefs had already locked up the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs heading into Week 18, Pacheco was likely just held out of action as a precaution, but his ability to put in a full practice Tuesday erases any doubt about his status heading into Saturday's wild-card matchup with the Dolphins. In the Chiefs' previous meeting with the Dolphins back in Week 9 in Frankfurt, Germany, Pacheco carried 16 times for 66 yards while failing to haul in his lone target in Kansas City's 21-14 win.