Pacheco (shoulder) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice.
Though Pacheco was active for this past Sunday's 13-12 win over the Chargers, he didn't put in a full practice in advance of the contest and ultimately didn't play any snaps in the regular-season finale. Since the Chiefs had already locked up the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs heading into Week 18, Pacheco was likely just held out of action as a precaution, but his ability to put in a full practice Tuesday erases any doubt about his status heading into Saturday's wild-card matchup with the Dolphins. In the Chiefs' previous meeting with the Dolphins back in Week 9 in Frankfurt, Germany, Pacheco carried 16 times for 66 yards while failing to haul in his lone target in Kansas City's 21-14 win.
More News
-
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Doesn't appear in Week 18•
-
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Not among Week 18 inactives•
-
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Deemed questionable for Week 18•
-
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Logs limited practice•
-
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Not practicing Wednesday•