Pacheco (shoulder) was a full practice participant Thursday.
As promised by coach Andy Reid earlier this week, Pacheco is back at full strength after missing the past two games and having a minor procedure on his shoulder. He should return to his usual role as the lead back Monday against the Raiders, which presumably means less work for Jerick McKinnon and a much, much smaller role for Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
More News
-
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Expected to play Week 16•
-
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Not seen at Friday's practice•
-
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Set to miss another practice•
-
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Remains sidelined Wednesday•
-
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Not expected to land on IR•