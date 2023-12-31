Pacheco (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Pacheco managed just one limited practice this week while he was tending to a shoulder injury in addition to being included in concussion protocol, but he cleared the five-step protocol Saturday to erase any lingering concern about his availability for the Week 17 contest. Despite his light activity in practice this week, Pacheco could be tasked with handling a heavy workload Sunday, given the lack of established depth behind him. Passing-down specialist Jerick McKinnon (groin) was placed on injured reserve last week, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) is a surprise inactive Sunday, which leaves recent roster additions La'Mical Perine and Keaontay Ingram as the lone reserve backs behind Pacheco.