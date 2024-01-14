Pacheco rushed the ball 24 times for 89 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 26-7 win over the Dolphins. He added one reception on one target for negative-one yard.

The Chiefs ran an impressive 75 plays, meaning the skill-position players had plenty of opportunity to produce. Pacheco was no exception as he saw his highest carry total of the season. He was inefficient with those chances, but he managed to punch in a three-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to pad his fantasy production. Kansas City's passing attack showed signs of improvement in the win, but Pacheco should continue to serve in a key role throughout the team's playoff run.