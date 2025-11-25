Pacheco (knee) is optimistic that he'll be able to play Thursday against the Cowboys, though the Chiefs have yet to make a final decision regarding his status, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Pacheco has been sidelined since Week 8 with a sprained MCL and returned to practice ahead of Kansas City's Week 12 matchup against the Colts. He logged an additional estimated full practice Monday, which seemingly sets him up to return on Thanksgiving afternoon against the Cowboys. However, a short week complicates his outlook a bit. Even if he is active, Pacheco would likely still be in a split backfield with Kareem Hunt, who has operated as the primary back in Pacheco's absence.