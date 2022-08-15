Pacheco, who Nate Taylor of The Athletic calls "most surprising star of camp," logged just two carries in Kansas City's preseason opener, but could see more opportunities Saturday against Washington.

Heading into training camp, there was speculation that Ronald Jones could potentially overtake Clyde Edwards-Helaire for the Chiefs' starting RB role, but at this stage Taylor suggests that Jones may no longer be a roster lock. Meanwhile, Pacheco's stock seems to be on the rise, and if the 2022 seventh-rounder continues to impress, he could carve out an early-season role in a backfield that also includes Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon.