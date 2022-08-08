Pacheco has caught the eye of coach Andy Reid during training camp, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports. "He's got a little juice," Reid noted Wednesday of Pacheco, while adding Saturday: "The things you're guaranteed of are that he's going to run hard. Will he have to learn the different schemes and how they work against certain defenses and at times be patient? He'll learn that. But he's going to run hard."

The report also notes that Pacheco, who the Chiefs took in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, has demonstrated some reliability as a receiver out of the backfield. Though Clyde Edwards-Helaire continues to profile as the team's top backfield option, per Charles Goldman of The USA Today, Pacheco, who has logged reps with both the first- and second-team offense, appears to be pushing for a complementary role, with Ronald Jones, Jerick McKinnon and Derrick Gore also vying for depth chart slotting. In any case, Pacheco is a player worth monitoring in the preseason, where Taylor suggests that the 5-foot-10, 216-pound Rutgers product can make his case to secure Kansas City's primary kickoff return job as well factor in on the team's offense as an all-around back.