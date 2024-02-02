Pacheco (toe/ankle) was limited at Friday's practice but doesn't have an injury designation after the first week of prep for Super Bowl LVIII against the 49ers.

Prior to the AFC Championship Game this past Sunday, Pacheco managed just one capped session due to toe and ankle injuries but eventually was deemed active for that contest, earning 28 touches for 82 yards from scrimmage and a rushing TD in a 17-10 win at Baltimore. He remained on the Chiefs' practice report this week, being listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimate before ending it with back-to-back limited sessions. Pacheco has one more week to get ready for this year's Super Bowl, so even if he has restrictions on his on-field work next week, he appears set to serve as Kansas City's primary option on the ground on Sunday, Feb. 11.